Singapore shares open higher on Friday, STI up 0.64% to 3,203.79

The Singapore Exchange Centre in Shenton Way.

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 20.28 points, or 0.64 per cent to 3,203.79 as at 9.05am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 79 to 17, after about 38.5 million shares worth S$74.3 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Ezion, which rose 2 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent to 5.1 Singapore cents, with about seven million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Oxley Holdings which rose 10.17 per cent, or three Singapore cents to 32.5 Singapore cents, and Thai Beverage which fell 0.74 per cent, or 0.5 Singapore cent to 67 Singapore cents.