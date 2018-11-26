Singapore shares open higher on Monday; STI up 0.2% to 3,059.45

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index up 6.96 points to 3,059.45 at 9.08am.

Volume was 44.3 million shares worth S$36.8 million.

Gainers outnumbered losers 65 to 62.

Venture Corporation was the top gainer, edging up S$0.27, or 1.8 per cent, to S$14.99.

Counters related to commodities and oil gas were among the top traded stocks by volume, with Vallianz remaining flat at S$0.010, with 18.29 million shares exchanging hands.