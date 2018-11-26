You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on Monday; STI up 0.2% to 3,059.45

Mon, Nov 26, 2018 - 9:32 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index up 6.96 points to 3,059.45 at 9.08am.

Volume was 44.3 million shares worth S$36.8 million.

Gainers outnumbered losers 65 to 62.

Venture Corporation was the top gainer, edging up S$0.27, or 1.8 per cent, to S$14.99.

Counters related to commodities and oil gas were among the top traded stocks by volume, with Vallianz remaining flat at S$0.010, with 18.29 million shares exchanging hands.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181126_LSENBLOC231H72_3626662.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks

BP_elderly_261118_13.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Concerns about fraud keeping elderly away from digital payments: study

BT_20181126_ABTOP26_3626908.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

A whole new ball game for Neo Group

Most Read

1 Logitech in talks to acquire headphone maker Plantronics: sources
2 Slump in Singapore vehicle sales to worsen in 2019, hit rock bottom in 2021: Fitch
3 Bitcoin Cash wars end with no relief for biggest cryptocurrency
4 Debt-laden Hyflux clarifies still hammering out terms of scheme of arrangement
5 Civil servants to get one-month bonus in Dec; full-year bonus at 1.5 months
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181126_LSENBLOC231H72_3626662.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks

BT_20181126_ANGMICHAEL23_3625313.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX derivatives built for risks and access to EM Asia

Nov 26, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Cityneon, LTC Corp

27 Distribution Drive Truganina VIC.png
Nov 26, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC, Australian Reit set up A$2b JV to invest in logistics properties Down Under

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening