Singapore shares open higher on Monday, STI up 0.2% to 3,265.27

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 4.92 points or 0.2 per cent to 3,265.27 as at 9.03am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 73 to 37, after about 27.9 million shares worth S$74 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Black Gold Natura, which fell 2.4 per cent to four Singapore cents, with 2.1 million shares changing hands.

Other actives stocks included UOL Group which was up 1.5 per cent to S$6.89; and City Developments which rose 0.5 per cent to S$9.75.