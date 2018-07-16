You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on Monday, STI up 0.2% to 3,265.27

Mon, Jul 16, 2018 - 9:12 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 4.92 points or 0.2 per cent to 3,265.27 as at 9.03am. 

Gainers outnumbered losers 73 to 37, after about 27.9 million shares worth S$74 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Black Gold Natura, which fell 2.4 per cent to four Singapore cents, with 2.1 million shares changing hands.

Other actives stocks included UOL Group which was up 1.5 per cent to S$6.89; and City Developments which rose 0.5 per cent to S$9.75.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcondo_160718_2.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%

BP_SGtourism_160718_3.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Consumer

Tourism sector growth spree set to continue in 2nd half

BT_20180716_YOTOPLINE_3501271.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities

Most Read

1 Insolvency limbo: the SGD bond market
2 Chinese hotel bumps up rates for Americans by 25 per cent amid trade war-Global Times
3 Three families jointly sell Telok Kurau bungalows for S$37.89m
4 IHH to take 31% stake in Fortis, bid for another 26%; could spend 73.5b rupees and up
5 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_160718_2.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%

BP_SGtourism_160718_3.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Consumer

Tourism sector growth spree set to continue in 2nd half

BP_iHiS_160718_4.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Startups

Innovative local healthcare firms face scaling up challenges

Jul 16, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Boardroom, Atlantic Navigation, Abterra, Cordlife

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening