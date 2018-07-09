Singapore shares open higher on Monday; STI up 0.27%

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Monday with the Straits Times Index up 8.55 points to 3,200.37 as at 9.02am, as Asian stocks edged higher ahead of earnings season in the United States.

About 26.5 million shares worth S$69.4 million in total changed hands, with gainers outnumbering losers 70 to 46.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, CapitaLand rose 1 per cent or three Singapore cents to S$3.02, with 2.6 million shares traded. Other actives included Addvalue Technologies, down 3.03 per cent or 0.1 Singapore cent to 3.2 Singapore cents, and Golden Agri-Res, down 1.7 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cent to 29.5 Singapore cents.