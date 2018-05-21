Singapore shares open higher on Monday, STI up 0.5% to 3,548.13

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 18.86 points, or 0.5 per cent to 3,548.13 as at 9.01am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 84 to 29, after about 131.8 million shares worth S$94 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Magnus Energy, which was flat at 0.1 Singapore cent with 72.9 million shares changing hands.

Other active index stocks included DBS which was up by 1.1 per cent to S$29.32; and SIA which rose 1.04 per cent to S$11.68.

Elsewhere, Japan's Topix index was little changed as at 9.23am in Tokyo.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.2 per cent, while Seoul's Kospi index was down 0.3 per cent, Bloomberg reported.