Singapore shares open higher on Monday, STI up 0.6% to 3,232.06

Mon, Apr 01, 2019 - 9:18 AM
SINGAPORE stocks started the week higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 19.18 points, or 0.6 per cent to 3,232.06 as at 9.03am.

Gainers significantly outnumbered losers 116 to 20, after about 43 million shares worth S$77.3 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Golden Agri-Resources, which traded at its current price of S$0.28, with about 9.6 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included fibre network company Netlink NBN Trust, which rose 0.6 per cent, or 0.5 Singapore cent to S$0.835, and Genting Singapore which saw about 2.8 million shares traded flat at S$1.04.

