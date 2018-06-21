You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on Thursday; STI up 0.1% to 3,318.5

Thu, Jun 21, 2018 - 9:18 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.1 per cent higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index rising 2.6 points to 3,318.5 as at 9:05 am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 59 to 40, or about three up for every two down, as some 49 million shares worth S$69.2 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Noble Group, which rose S$0.008 or nine per cent to S$0.096 with 5.2 million shares changing hands. Other actives included QT Vascular, up 7.7 per cent to S$0.014 with 4.85 million shares traded, and YZJ Shipbuilding SG, flat at S$0.94 with 3.14 million shares changing hands.

Active index shares included DBS at S$27.16, up 0.56 per cent or S$0.15, and Wilmar International at S$3.07, down 1.6 per cent or S$0.05.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In US indices overnight, the Nasdaq jumped to a fresh record on Wednesday, boosted by tech and media shares, while the Dow continued to be weighed down by trade war anxiety.

Over in Tokyo, stocks opened lower on Thursday due to lingering worries over a US-China trade war as the US commerce secretary pledged to continue punitive tariffs on China.

Editor's Choice

BP_Noble_210618_1.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

BP_SGoil_210618_2.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite in overdrive for oil-and-gas firms: EY

Most Read

1 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
2 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
3 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
4 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
5 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Raffles United, Envictus International, CapitaLand
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Noble_210618_1.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

BP_SGcbd_210618_4.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

PayNow expanding scope to include businesses

BT_20180621_JQPURE_3476547.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Startups

S-E Asian firms 'see value in data storage for innovation'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening