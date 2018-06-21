Singapore shares open higher on Thursday; STI up 0.1% to 3,318.5

SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.1 per cent higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index rising 2.6 points to 3,318.5 as at 9:05 am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 59 to 40, or about three up for every two down, as some 49 million shares worth S$69.2 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Noble Group, which rose S$0.008 or nine per cent to S$0.096 with 5.2 million shares changing hands. Other actives included QT Vascular, up 7.7 per cent to S$0.014 with 4.85 million shares traded, and YZJ Shipbuilding SG, flat at S$0.94 with 3.14 million shares changing hands.

Active index shares included DBS at S$27.16, up 0.56 per cent or S$0.15, and Wilmar International at S$3.07, down 1.6 per cent or S$0.05.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

In US indices overnight, the Nasdaq jumped to a fresh record on Wednesday, boosted by tech and media shares, while the Dow continued to be weighed down by trade war anxiety.

Over in Tokyo, stocks opened lower on Thursday due to lingering worries over a US-China trade war as the US commerce secretary pledged to continue punitive tariffs on China.