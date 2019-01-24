You are here

Singapore shares open higher on Thursday; STI up 0.11% to 3,174.59

Thu, Jan 24, 2019 - 9:34 AM
SINGAPORE shares inched up on Thursday, taking their cue from a mild overnight advance on Wall Street.
The benchmark Straits Times Index ticked higher by 3.48 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 3,174.59 as of 9am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 44 to 37, after about 23.09 million shares worth S$37.02 million changed hands.

ComfortDelGro put on S$0.06, or 2.78 per cent, to S$2.22, while Venture Corp rose by S$0.14, or 0.92 per cent, to S$15.32.

Off-index stock and tech darling Creative gained S$0.05, or 0.94 per cent, to S$5.41.

Singtel was popular at the opening bell, adding S$0.03, or 0.99 per cent, to S$3.06 on a volume of 2.69 million shares. Meanwhile, telco peer StarHub was up by S$0.01, or 0.57 per cent, to S$1.78, but M1 lost S$0.01, or 0.49 per cent, off its voluntary general offer price, to S$2.05.

