You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on Thursday; STI up 0.4% to 3,111.07

Thu, Dec 13, 2018 - 9:17 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index up 11.08 points or 0.4 per cent to 3,111.07 as at 9.05am.

About 46 million shares worth S$112 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$2.46 per share. 

Gainers outnumbered losers 80 to 41.

The most actively traded stock was telco Singtel, which fell S$0.02 to S$3.06 with 6.4 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Wilmar International and Alpha Energy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_131218_4.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

BT_20181213_NESTE_3642255.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neste invests 1.4b euros, builds new Singapore plant

BP_OUE_131218_9.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Reits' asset injections: A little less action a little more discretion, please

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
3 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_dollar_131218_4.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

BP_SGcbd_131218_5.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Economy watchers trim Singapore 2019 GDP forecasts

BT_20181213_MAY13_3642312.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Who will be Britain's next leader if May goes?

Dec 13, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Jumbo Group, Silkroad Nickel, Del Monte, OUE Lippo Healthcare, FSL Trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening