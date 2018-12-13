Singapore shares open higher on Thursday; STI up 0.4% to 3,111.07

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index up 11.08 points or 0.4 per cent to 3,111.07 as at 9.05am.

About 46 million shares worth S$112 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$2.46 per share.

Gainers outnumbered losers 80 to 41.

The most actively traded stock was telco Singtel, which fell S$0.02 to S$3.06 with 6.4 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Wilmar International and Alpha Energy.