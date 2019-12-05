You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on Thursday; STI up 0.47%

Thu, Dec 05, 2019 - 9:31 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE shares started Thursday higher after US markets rose overnight on the back of positive sentiments from US President Donald Trump regarding a US-China trade deal. The Straits Times Index gained 14.74 points or 0.47 per cent to 3,174.53 as at 9.04am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 92 to 20, after 61.8 million securities worth S$69.5 million changed hands.

The most actively traded security was Rex International, up S$0.005 or 2.9 per cent to S$0.177. Other actives included CWX Global and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings.

CapitaLand Retail China Trust traded up S$0.01 or 0.6 per cent to S$1.57 while Mapletree Commercial Trust was down S$0.01 or 0.4 per cent to S$2.31.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Among financials, all three local banks gained ground with DBS advancing S$0.16 or 0.6 per cent to S$25.08, OCBC shares increasing S$0.03 or 0.3 per cent to S$10.68 and UOB up S$0.05 or 0.2 per cent to S$25.43.

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: Keppel Reit, Sembcorp, Mapletree NAC Trust, Straits Trading, AHS

Wall Street rebounded on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said talks with China on an interim trade deal were going "very well".

Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the trade talks, reported US and China are moving closer to agreeing on the amount of tariffs that would be rolled back in a phase-one trade deal despite tensions over Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 146.97 points or 0.53 per cent to 27,649.78, the S&P 500 gained 19.57 points or 0.63 per cent to 3,112.77 and the Nasdaq Composite added 46.03 points or 0.54 per cent to 8,566.67.

Europe was similarly upbeat, with the STOXX 600 closing up 1.2 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo also rose following positive noises on the US-China trade deal. The benchmark Nikkei index climbed 0.78 per cent or 180.89 points to 23,316.12 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.58 per cent or 9.91 points at 1,713.18.

BREAKING

Dec 5, 2019 09:25 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices started trading on weaker ground on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur...

Dec 5, 2019 09:24 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Reit, Sembcorp, Mapletree NAC Trust, Straits Trading, AHS

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday: 

Dec 5, 2019 09:05 AM
Banking & Finance

Pound jumps above US$1.31 to 7-month high on expectation of Conservative majority

[LONDON] Sterling surged above US$1.31 and hit its highest level in about two and a half years against the euro on...

Dec 5, 2019 09:01 AM
Energy & Commodities

Petrobras plans US$34b in dividends by 2024 as debt shrinks

[NEW YORK] Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) plans to pay its shareholders US$34 billion in dividends over the next...

Dec 5, 2019 08:58 AM
Companies & Markets

Design Studio takes 20m dirham unsecured loan from controlling shareholder

MAINBOARD-LISTED Design Studio Group is taking an unsecured loan of up to 20 million dirham (S$7.4 million) from...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly