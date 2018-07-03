You are here

Singapore shares open higher on Tuesday, STI up 0.2% to 3,247.02

Tue, Jul 03, 2018 - 9:19 AM
SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 8.08 points, or 0.2 per cent to 3,247.02 as at 9.02am. 

This comes after US stocks overcame early declines to rise higher overnight, starting the year's third quarter on a positive note, largely thanks to a push from technology stocks. 

On the Singapore bourse, gainers outnumbers losers 66 to 32, after about 30 million shares worth S$42.3 million changed hands. 

The most actively traded counter by volume was Jiutian Chemical, which was flat at 4.1 Singapore cents, with 4.7 million shares changing hands.

Other active index stocks included Venture Corp, which was down 0.7 per cent to S$17.53; and Singtel which fell 0.3 per cent to S$3.04.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Topix index rose 0.3 per cent as at 9.07am in Tokyo, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.1 per cent. South Korea's Kospi also advanced 0.6 per cent, Bloomberg reported.

