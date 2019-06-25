Singapore shares open higher on Tuesday; STI up 0.22% to 3,318.72

SINGAPORE shares were up slightly on Tuesday morning as investors looked for signals ahead of Friday's G-20 summit. In a slightly muted opening, the Straits Times Index edged up 7.19 points or 0.22 per cent to 3,318.72 as at 9.04am.

About 37.1 million shares worth about S$96.8 million changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of about S$2.61 per share.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 69 to 42.

The most actively traded security was telco Singtel, which was up S$0.02 or 0.58 per cent to S$3.47 with 6.1 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Rex International and Ascendas Reit.

Among financials, DBS shares traded flat at S$25.77 and UOB edged up S$0.01 or 0.04 per cent to S$25.87. OCBC gained the most, up S$0.07 or 0.62 per cent to S$11.35.

Among other index stocks, ST Engineering was trading up S$0.01 or 0.24 per cent to S$4.17 with 1.8 million shares changing hands. Meanwhile, City Developments gained two Singapore cents or 0.21 per cent to S$9.48.

In weaker trading sessions across the globe, the US S&P 500 index slipped 0.2 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up less than 0.1 per cent on Monday. While Europe's Stoxx 600 index closed 0.25 per cent lower.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index was down 0.03 per cent or 5.44 points at 21,280.55 in early morning trading.