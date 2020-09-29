You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on Tuesday; STI up 0.5%

Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 9:43 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Tuesday after Wall Street had closed sharply higher overnight.

Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.5 per cent or 13.27 points to 2,496.28 as at 9.04am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 92 to 31, after 50.7 million securities worth S$54.4 million changed hands.

Accordia Golf Trust was the most traded security by volume in the morning, unchanged at S$0.73 after 5.3 million units changed hands.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust also saw heavy trading, rising 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.9 per cent to 55 cents with 1.7 million units changing hands.

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Singapore banks, ThaiBev, Sunpower

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Meanwhile, Frasers Centrepoint Trust lost S$0.14 or 5.6 per cent to S$2.38. It on Tuesday said its private placement had closed about 2.8 times subscribed and priced at the bottom end of the range, with the upsize option not exercised.

All three local lenders gained ground in early trade. Fitch Ratings had on Monday affirmed its AA- ratings on Singapore banks and removed the trio from rating watch negative.

DBS rose S$0.15 or 0.7 per cent to S$20.37, OCBC was up S$0.08 or 0.9 per cent to S$8.60, while UOB increased S$0.19 or 1 per cent to S$19.47.

In the US, stocks rallied to close sharply higher on Monday as investors sought bargains among sectors hardest-hit by the coronavirus recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 410.1 points or 1.51 per cent to 27,584.06, the S&P 500 gained 53.14 points or 1.61 per cent to 3,351.6 and the Nasdaq Composite added 203.96 points or 1.87 per cent to 11,117.53.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Topix index fell 0.9 per cent on Tuesday, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.6 per cent and South Korea's Kospi index rose 0.9 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 29, 2020 09:27 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares inch up on Tuesday morning

MALAYSIA share prices opened stronger on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 2.6...

Sep 29, 2020 09:19 AM
Companies & Markets

USP says Indonesia unit's employee misappropriated up to S$20,000

THE employment of an errant staff at USP Group's Indonesian subsidiary has been terminated, after the individual was...

Sep 29, 2020 09:11 AM
Companies & Markets

ThaiBev announces new management line up to realise growth objectives

THE executive committee of Thai Beverage Public Co (ThaiBev) has approved the appointment of five senior management...

Sep 29, 2020 08:56 AM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Centrepoint Trust's placement, preferential offering priced at bottom end

FRASERS Centrepoint Trust's (FCT) private placement has closed about 2.8 times subscribed and priced at the bottom...

Sep 29, 2020 08:51 AM
Stocks

Asia: Stocks shrug off global rally; US dollar falls

[TOKYO] Asian stocks consolidated at the open on Tuesday amid end-of-month portfolio adjustments. The US dollar...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore trial begins on alleged 'ponzi' oil scheme involving C$175m

FAs braced for CPFIS fee caps, may be spurred to sell higher cost funds

One-year-old among six imported Covid-19 cases from India, France and the Philippines

Goh Cheng Liang family buys Thye Hong's Garlick Ave GCB

No walk in the park for SuperPark creditors, staff

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.