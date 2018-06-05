Singapore shares open higher on Tuesday; STI up 0.5% to 3,484.4

SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.5 per cent higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index rising 16.92 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 3,484.4 as at 9.04am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 81 to 36, as some 41.6 million shares worth S$81.8 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was YZJ Shipbuilding, which rose S$0.04 to S$1.05 with 4.82 million shares changing hands. Other actives included ThaiBev at S$0.77 with 3.39 million shares traded, and Ezion at S$0.108 with 2.17 million shares changing hands.

Among active index stocks were DBS at S$29.10, up 1.04 per cent or S$0.30, and UOB at S$28.67, up 0.28 per cent or S$0.08.

In US markets overnight, solid gains in tech stocks drove the Nasdaq to a fresh record on Monday as markets shrugged off political turmoil in Europe and a breakdown in trade relations between major economic powers.

Meanwhile, Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday as a strong US jobs report continued to support the global market while the yen edged lower against the US dollar, boosting Japanese exporters.