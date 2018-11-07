Singapore shares open higher on Wednesday; STI rises 0.9% to 3,086.98

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index up 26.36 points or 0.9 per cent to 3,086.98 as at 9.06am.

About 56 million shares worth S$110 million in total changed hands, while gainers outnumbered losers 92 to 51.

The most actively traded stock was mDR Limited, which rose S$0.001 to S$0.002 with 5.6 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Genting Singapore and Alpha Energy.

Among financials, DBS was trading up S$0.16 or 0.7 per cent at S$24.16; OCBC shares gained S$0.09 or 0.8 per cent at S$11.41; and UOB shares were up S$0.02 or 0.1 per cent at S$24.67.