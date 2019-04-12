You are here

Singapore shares open lower on Friday, STI down 0.02% to 3,330.23

Fri, Apr 12, 2019 - 9:17 AM
Fri, Apr 12, 2019 - 9:17 AM

SINGAPORE stocks edged lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 0.59 point, or 0.02 per cent, to 3,330.23 as at 9.03am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 56 to 48, or about seven securities up for every six down, after about 38.6 million shares worth S$69.1 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was JCG Investment Holdings, trading flat at S$0.002 with about 5 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included semi-conductor company Jadason Enterprises, which rose 8.11 per cent, or 0.3 Singapore cent, to four Singapore cents; and Genting Singapore, which rose 0.52 per cent, or S$0.005, to S$0.97.

