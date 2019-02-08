You are here

Singapore shares open lower on Friday, STI down 0.51% to 3,184.22

Fri, Feb 08, 2019 - 9:27 AM
SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on the last trading day of the Chinese New Year week, with the Straits Times Index retreating 16.42 points, or 0.51 per cent to 3,184.22 as at 9.05am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 80 to 45, after about 69.1 million shares worth S$125.9 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was drink and food producer Thai Beverage, which traded down 0.5 Singapore cent, or 0.68 per cent, at S$0.73, with about 6.6 million shares traded.

Other active counters included Keppel Reit, which rose 0.84 per cent, or one Singapore cent to S$1.20, and Ezion Holdings which declined 2.13 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent to S$0.046.

