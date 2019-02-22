You are here

Singapore shares open lower on Friday, STI down 0.6% to 3,257.14

Fri, Feb 22, 2019 - 9:20 AM
SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index falling 0.63 per cent, or 20.77 points to 3,257.14 as at 9.01am.
Losers outnumbered gainers 58 to 37, after some 44.1 million shares worth S$83.9 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Genting Singapore, which fell 2.7 per cent, or three Singapore cents to S$1.08, with 5.7 million shares traded. The gaming company on Thursday posted a 12 per cent rise in net profit to S$150.2 million for its fourth quarter ended Dec 31.

Meanwhile, other active stocks included OCBC which fell 1.64 per cent, or 19 Singapore cents to S$11.38; and UOB which lost 1.58 per cent, or 41 Singapore cents to S$25.57.

Both banks announced results for their full-year and fiscal fourth-quarter on Friday morning before the markets opened. OCBC posted a 11 per cent fall in Q4 profit to S$926 million, while UOB recorded a 7 per cent rise in Q4 profit to S$916 million.

