Singapore shares open lower on Friday; STI down 1% to 3,081.18

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index down 29.9 points or 1 per cent to 3,081.18 as at 9.04am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 77 to 31. About 46 million shares worth S$74 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded stock was Ezion Holdings, which fell S$0.001 to S$0.051 with 6.1 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Golden Agri-Resources and QT Vascular.

Among financials, DBS was trading down S$0.37 or 1.5 per cent at S$23.55; OCBC shares fell S$0.15 or 1.3 per cent to S$11.14 and UOB dropped S$0.44 or 1.8 per cent down to S$24.45.

Among other index stocks, Singapore Airlines was trading S$0.12 or 1.3 per cent lower at S$9.40. Meanwhile, ComfortDelGro was S$0.05 or 2.3 per cent lower at S$2.12.