Singapore shares open lower on Friday; STI drops 1% to 3,062.78

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index down 30.46 points or 1 per cent to 3,062.78 as at 9.08 am.

About 91 million shares worth S$141 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$1.55 per share. Losers outnumbered gainers 80 to 65.

The most actively traded stock was Genting Singapore, which rose S$0.06 to S$0.950 with 20.9 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Rex International and Nam Cheong.

Among financials, DBS was trading down S$0.31 or 1.3 per cent at S$23.68 and UOB shares dropped S$0.29 or 1.2 per cent to S$24.57.