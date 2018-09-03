Singapore shares open lower on Monday; STI down 0.1% to 3,211.16

SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.1 per cent lower on Monday, with the key Straits Times Index retreating 2.32 points to 3,211.16 as at 9.03am.

The field was evenly matched, with as many gainers as losers at 57 each, as some 68.8 million shares worth S$76.4 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was ThaiBev with 9.3 million shares changing hands, flat at 62 Singapore cents. Other actives included Golden Agri-Resources with 8.57 million shares traded, down 1.75 per cent to 28 Singapore cents, and BlackGold Natural Resources with 5.86 million shares traded, rising 9.38 per cent to 3.5 Singapore cents.

Among active index stocks, DBS rose 0.32 per cent to S$25.03, while UOB slipped 0.19 per cent to S$27.01.

In Tokyo, stocks opened lower on Monday, weighed down by investor caution over US trade tensions with Canada and China.