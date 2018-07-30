You are here

Singapore shares open lower on Monday, STI down 0.3% to 3,315.37

Mon, Jul 30, 2018 - 9:17 AM
SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index losing 9.61 points, or 0.3 per cent to 3,315.37 as at 9.04 am. 

Losers outnumbered gainers 65 to 53, after about 69.8 million shares worth S$53.1 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Apac Strategic, which was flat at 0.2 Singapore cent with 45 million shares traded. 

Other active index stocks included SIA which was down 0.9 per cent to S$10.13; and UOB which fell 0.7 per cent to S$27.12. 

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday in cautious trade ahead of the Bank of Japan's two-day meeting.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.46 per cent, or 105.45 points, at 22,607.30 in the early morning trade, AFP reported. 

