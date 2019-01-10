You are here

Singapore shares open lower on Thursday, STI down 0.1% to 3,153.82

Thu, Jan 10, 2019 - 9:15 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SL_sgx_281218_37_2x.jpg
The Singapore Exchange Centre in Shenton Way.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 4.25 points, or 0.1 per cent to 3,153.82 as at 9.05am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 65 to 52, after about 57.5 million shares worth S$98.9 million changed hands. 

The most actively traded counter was Ezion, which fell 1.9 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent to 5.1 Singapore cents, with 13.2 million shares traded. 

Other active stocks included Jardine C&C which rose 1.3 per cent, or S$0.48 to S$36.75, and OCBC which fell 0.4 per cent, or five Singapore cents to S$11.56. 

