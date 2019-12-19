You are here

Singapore shares open lower on Thursday; STI down 0.12%

Thu, Dec 19, 2019 - 9:31 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Thursday following mixed sentiments in US markets overnight, with Singapore's Straits Times Index losing 3.98 points or 0.12 per cent to 3,205.56 as at 9.05am.

However, gainers beat losers 61 to 56 in a mixed morning for the Singapore bourse, after about 72.5 million securities worth S$82.4 million changed hands.

TEE International was the most traded counter by volume, rising S$0.002 or 3.5 per cent to S$0.059 after 13.05 million shares were traded.

Addvalue Technologies was similarly active, jumping S$0.003 or 9.4 per cent to S$0.035 after 13.03 million shares changed hands.

Active index stock Singtel dropped S$0.04 or 1.2 per cent to S$3.27 after 4.3 million shares were traded.

Stocks to watch: UOB, ThaiBev, Frasers Property, UOI, Yanlord, Oxley

It was a mixed bag among financials, with DBS advancing S$0.06 or 0.2 per cent to S$25.87 and OCBC up S$0.02 or 0.2 per cent to S$10.98. However, UOB slipped S$0.03 or 0.1 per cent to S$26.55.

Wall Street's recent rally showed signs of fatigue as FedEx shares dived on disappointing earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.88 points or 0.1 per cent to 28,239.28, the S&P 500 lost 1.38 points or 0.04 per cent to 3,191.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.38 points or 0.05 per cent to 8,827.74.

In Europe, shares inched lower on worries over a potentially hard Brexit, while gains in defensive sectors capped losses.

The main Stoxx 600 index finished 0.13 per cent lower.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks opened lower with investors awaiting the result of the Bank of Japan policy meeting later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.12 per cent or 29.84 points to 23,904.59 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.09 per cent or 1.52 points at 1,736.88.

Dec 19, 2019 09:25 AM
Alita Resources creditors approve rescue plan from potential new owners

THE creditors of Catalist-listed lithium miner Alita Resources have approved a deed of company arrangement (DOCA)...

Dec 19, 2019 09:21 AM
Malaysia: Shares open lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 12.26...

Dec 19, 2019 09:14 AM
Oil trader Vitol sues US demanding US$52m tax refund

[GENEVA] A subsidiary of Vitol Group, the biggest independent oil trader, is demanding that the US government return...

Dec 19, 2019 09:06 AM
Eight-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns US$26m in year

[NEW YORK] Eight-year-old Ryan Kaji earned US$26 million in 2019 on his YouTube channel, making him the highest-paid...

Dec 19, 2019 09:02 AM
Bank of England says third-party supplier misused bank's audio feed

[BENGALURU] Bank of England (BoE) said on Wednesday that a third-party supplier accessed the audio feed of some of...

