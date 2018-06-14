Singapore shares open lower on Thursday; STI down 0.38% at 3,379.78

SINGAPORE shares edged downwards on Thursday morning after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates and signalled two more hikes would come by year-end.

At 9.08am, the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.38 per cent, or 12.73 points to 3,379.78. Some 59.2 million shares worth S$131.3 million had changed hands, with losers outnumbering gainers 93 to 35.

Gainers included Jardine Strategic Holdings, United Overseas Bank and Jardine Matheson Holdings, while Jardine Cycle & Carriage, DBS and Venture Corp were among the losers.