You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Tuesday; STI down 0.1%

Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 9:29 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Tuesday after US markets ended in the red overnight.

The Straits Times Index (STI) lost 3.51 points or 0.1 per cent to 2,802.44 as at 9.05am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 95 to 56, after 125.8 million securities worth S$135.7 million changed hands.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was the most traded counter in the morning, rising 3.5 Singapore cents or 4 per cent to 91.5 cents after 24.4 million shares were traded.

This comes after the Chinese shipbuilder on Monday said it signed agreements to build and deliver nine vessels worth about US$226 million.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Another active counter, Sembcorp Marine, was up 0.2 Singapore cent or 1.2 per cent at 16.4 cents after 10.6 million shares changed hands.

Meanwhile, Singapore Telecommunications slipped S$0.02 or 0.8 per cent to S$2.37 on 3.9 million shares traded.

Among local banks, DBS lost S$0.06 or 0.2 per cent to S$25.14, UOB was unchanged at S$22.51 and OCBC declined S$0.14 or 1.4 per cent to S$9.94.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered a 0.9 per cent drop in Monday's session to finish at 29,638.64, but that is nearly a 12 per cent gain for all of November, making it the best month since January 1987.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.5 per cent to 3,621.63, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.1 per cent to 12,198.74.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks opened higher. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1 per cent or 250.40 points at 26,684.02 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.8 per cent or 13.73 points to 1,768.65.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 1, 2020 09:38 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start on positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday following the previous day's steep drop and as traders...

Dec 1, 2020 09:28 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea's Nov exports rebound but miss forecasts

[SEOUL] Brisk global demand for South Korea's memory chips helped fuel a 4 per cent gain in its exports in November...

Dec 1, 2020 09:25 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 25.99...

Dec 1, 2020 09:21 AM
Real Estate

Australia home prices heat up as super-low rates stoke demand

[SYDNEY] Australian home prices sped higher across all the major cities in November as record-low interest rates...

Dec 1, 2020 09:04 AM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand divests three malls, office for S$448.7m, makes first foray into Japan logistics sector

CAPITALAND has divested three malls in Japan and an office building in Korea for a total of S$448.7 million, as part...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

S&P to buy IHS Markit for US$39b in year's 2nd top deal

HDB and NEA appoint new chief executive officers

A rush to create Asean travel bubble holds too much risk

Secure ecosystem is key in fast payment access for non-bank e-wallet players

HDB to build diverse flat types, keep prices affordable in prime locations

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for