You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Tuesday, STI down 0.22% to 3,192.38

Tue, Jan 29, 2019 - 9:27 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SL_sgx_250119_50.jpg
Singapore stocks opened lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 7.12 points, or 0.22 per cent to 3,192.38 as at 9.05am.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 7.12 points, or 0.22 per cent to 3,192.38 as at 9.05am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 77 to 33, after about 293.6 million shares worth S$204.7 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was oil and gas company Rex International, which rose 0.2 Singapore cent, or 2.13 per cent, to S$0.096, with about 37.5 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included JCG Investment, which saw seven million shares change hands at its current price of 0.2 Singapore cent. Telco Singtel also saw heavy trading, rising S$0.02, or 0.66 per cent to S$3.05.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190129_LSBONUS29_3681126.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures

SL_ng_290119_13.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Guarding the guardians of financial probity

SL_m1_290119_15.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

M1's Q4 profit down 21.4%

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
3 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending
4 Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist
5 Temasek-backed BasisAI unpacks AI 'black box'
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190129_LSBONUS29_3681126.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures

SL_MOH_290119_1.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Government & Economy

2nd major breach may further dent Singapore's data hub push

lyf_one-north_singapore.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Ascott Reit, Fortune Reit, Parkway Life Reit, CDL Hospitality Trust, M1

SL_ng_290119_13.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Guarding the guardians of financial probity

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening