You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Tuesday; STI down 0.44%

Tue, Jan 21, 2020 - 9:39 AM
UPDATED Tue, Jan 21, 2020 - 10:09 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Tuesday with the Straits Times Index losing 14.55 points or 0.44 per cent to 3,265.54 as at 9.04am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 79 to 57, after 179.4 million securities worth about S$60.8 million changed hands.

Medtecs International was the most traded counter by volume in the morning, rising S$0.007 or 13.5 per cent to S$0.059 after 14.1 million shares were traded. Another active security was Disa Limited, unchanged at S$0.003 on 14 million shares traded.

Ntegrator International was up S$0.001 or 6.7 per cent to S$0.016 after 4.3 million shares changed hands. Its shares had surged on Monday, which prompted a Singapore Exchange query.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Thai Beverage was the most traded stock by value, down S$0.015 or 1.8 per cent to S$0.835 on 9.7 million shares traded.

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: MLT, KIT, Keong Hong, Yanlord, Thomson Medical, HRnetGroup

All three local banks lost ground in early trade, as DBS fell S$0.08 or 0.3 per cent to S$26.30, OCBC lost S$0.04 or 0.4 per cent to S$11.13, while UOB decreased S$0.10 or 0.4 per cent to S$26.55.

US markets were closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr Day.

Market activity was thin in Europe due to the US holiday. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down about 0.1 per cent, after ending at a record high on Friday on optimism around US-European Union trade talks.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei index opened slightly lower, with investors on the sidelines over a lack of trading pegs a day after the benchmark index posted its best finish in nearly 16 months.

The key Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.15 per cent or 36.29 points to 24,047.22 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.10 per cent or 1.69 points at 1,742.47.

BREAKING

Jan 21, 2020 09:51 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks tumble on rating downgrade

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks sank more than one per cent at the start of business on Tuesday after Moody's cut the...

Jan 21, 2020 09:47 AM
Companies & Markets

Pacific Radiance says talks 'stalled' for US$180m debt funding, seeks new financier

DISCUSSIONS with a financier who was planning to extend at least US$180 million in new debt to Pacific Radiance have...

Jan 21, 2020 09:38 AM
Companies & Markets

TEE International wins S$40m in engineering contracts

MAINBOARD-LISTED TEE International has secured S$40 million worth of new contracts for engineering works, bringing...

Jan 21, 2020 09:25 AM
Companies & Markets

UE suspends shares on close of Yanlord offer

THE offer period for United Engineers (UE) shareholders to accept Yanlord Land Group's S$2.70-a-share mandatory...

Jan 21, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1.51...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly