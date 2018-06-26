You are here

Singapore shares open lower on Tuesday, STI down 0.5% to 3,245.79

Tue, Jun 26, 2018 - 9:18 AM
SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 15.05 points, or 0.5 per cent to 3,245.79 as at 9am. 

This comes as a selloff in Wall Street stocks kicked up a notch on Monday, with worries over an escalating trade dispute pushing the two main US benchmarks below their key momentum levels for the first time in seven weeks. 

On the Singapore bourse, losers outnumbered gainers 57 to 31, after about 25.9 million shares worth S$34.7 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was QT Vascular, which was flat at 1.4 Singapore cents with 6.8 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included Venture Corp which fell 1.9 per cent to S$17.35; and OCBC Bank which dropped 0.8 per cent to S$11.51. 

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei lost 0.8 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi fell 0.55 per cent. Australian stocks also dropped 0.6 per cent, Reuters reported. 

Data for Japan's services producer price index and Singapore's industrial production will be released on Tuesday. 

Also on Tuesday's agenda is data for Hong Kong's imports, exports and trade balances. 

