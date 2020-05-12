You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Tuesday; STI down 1.1%

Tue, May 12, 2020 - 9:33 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Tuesday after US markets finished mixed overnight.

The Straits Times Index lost 29.11 points or 1.1 per cent to 2,582.20 as at 9.04am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 84 to 58, after 79.2 million securities worth S$78 million changed hands.

A trio of healthcare stocks were among the most traded counters by volume in the morning. Clearbridge rose 1.5 Singapore cents or 7.7 per cent to 21 cents on 9.3 million shares traded, Biolidics gained 1.5 Singapore cents or 3.3 per cent to 47 cents after 4.7 million shares were traded, and Healthway Medical advanced 0.1 Singapore cent or 3.1 per cent to 3.3 cents after 4.6 million shares changed hands.

Meanwhile, SGX was one of the most traded counters by value, edging down S$0.01 or 0.1 per cent to S$9.91.

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: Wilmar, CDL, MNACT, Sembcorp, F&N, SIA Engg, Cromwell E-Reit

All three local banks lost ground in early trade, as DBS dived S$0.63 or 3.2 per cent to S$19.37, OCBC lost S$0.04 or 0.5 per cent to S$8.90, while UOB decreased S$0.20 or 1 per cent to S$19.87.

Wall Street stocks finished mixed on Monday as markets weigh hopes about reopening the economy against worries over coronavirus cases and the damage already inflicted by the shutdowns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.5 per cent at 24,221.99.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.8 per cent to 9,192.34, while the broad-based S&P 500 ended essentially flat at 2,930.19.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan stocks opened higher on Tuesday. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.2 per cent or 34.87 points to 20,425.53 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.1 per cent or 0.95 point at 1,481.57.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 12, 2020 09:33 AM
Companies & Markets

CDL almost halves sales value, temporarily closes 30% of hotels in Q1

CITY Developments Limited (CDL) and its joint-venture associates sold 185 units with total sales value of S$278.1...

May 12, 2020 09:23 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.75 ...

May 12, 2020 09:23 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Wilmar, CDL, MNACT, Sembcorp, F&N, SIA Engg, Cromwell E-Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday:

May 12, 2020 09:20 AM
Transport

US airlines balance fewer flights with angry travellers seeking social distance

[NEW YORK] US airlines are grappling with one outcome of the deep schedule cuts they've made in response to near-...

May 12, 2020 08:41 AM
Companies & Markets

AIMS Apac Reit cuts Q4 DPU by 27.3% to S$0.02

AIMS Apac Reit's distribution per unit (DPU) fell by 27.3 per cent to two Singapore cents for its fourth quarter...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.