Singapore shares open lower on Wednesday, STI down 0.26% to 3,203.82

SINGAPORE stocks edged lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 8.43 points, or 0.26 per cent to 3,203.82 as at 9.03am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 61 to 41, after about 24.5 million shares worth S$50.7 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Thomson Medical, which was up 0.1 Singapore cent or 1.28 per cent, at S$0.079, with about 2.8 million shares traded.

Other active counters included RHT Health Trust, which traded flat at 1.7 Singapore cents, and Oxley Holdings, which saw about 1.8 million shares trade flat at S$0.32.