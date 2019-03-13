You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Wednesday, STI down 0.26% to 3,203.82

Wed, Mar 13, 2019 - 9:18 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

lwx_sgx_130319_55_2x.jpg
ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

SINGAPORE stocks edged lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 8.43 points, or 0.26 per cent to 3,203.82 as at 9.03am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 61 to 41, after about 24.5 million shares worth S$50.7 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Thomson Medical, which was up 0.1 Singapore cent or 1.28 per cent, at S$0.079, with about 2.8 million shares traded.

Other active counters included RHT Health Trust, which traded flat at 1.7 Singapore cents, and Oxley Holdings, which saw about 1.8 million shares trade flat at S$0.32.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

lwx_house_130319_11.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Stocks

Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up

lwx_cpf_130319_24.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Financial advisers get 1-year reprieve from zero sales fees

BT_20190313_RIVERVALE_3722129.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Real Estate

AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
3 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
4 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans
5 Oxley's 1953 moves a third of its units; Sustained Land's One Meyer 14% sold
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_house_130319_11.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Stocks

Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up

lwx_cpf_130319_24.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Financial advisers get 1-year reprieve from zero sales fees

Mar 13, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UOB, Singtel, Thomson Medical, SIIC Environment, China Sunsine, Anchor Resources

BT_20190313_RIVERVALE_3722129.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Real Estate

AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening