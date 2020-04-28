You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open slightly higher on Tuesday; STI up 0.03%

Tue, Apr 28, 2020 - 9:29 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE shares edged higher at the opening bell on Tuesday following gains in US markets overnight on optimism about steps to reopen the US economy.

The Straits Times Index advanced 0.76 point or 0.03 per cent to 2,550.16 as at 9.07am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 107 to 39, after 73.6 million securities worth S$110.7 million changed hands.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was the most traded counter by volume in the morning, declining 1.5 Singapore cents or 1.5 per cent to 98.5 cents after 5.9 million shares were traded.

Other actives included Biolidics, which was up two Singapore cents or 4.7 per cent to 44.5 cents on 4.6 million shares traded, and Singtel, which declined S$0.02 or 0.7 per cent to S$2.75 after 4.6 million shares changed hands.

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Jardine C&C, MIT, Ascendas India Trust, SPH

It was a mixed bag among banking stocks. DBS rose S$0.09 or 0.5 per cent to S$19.09, OCBC increased S$0.06 or 0.7 per cent to S$8.82, but UOB retreated S$0.10 or 0.5 per cent to S$19.68.

Wall Street stocks finished solidly higher on Monday on optimism about steps to reopen the economy in the first session of a heavy week of earnings and economic news.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.5 per cent to end the day at 24,133.78, the broad-based S&P 500 rose 1.5 per cent to 2,878.48 while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.1 per cent to finish at 8,730.16.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks opened lower. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.2 per cent or 41.00 points at 19,742.22 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.3 per cent or 4.92 points to 1,442.33.

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 28, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 4.83 ...

Apr 28, 2020 09:17 AM
Companies & Markets

First Sponsor Q1 profit rises 4.8% to S$24.9m

MAINBOARD-LISTED First Sponsor Group posted a 4.8 per cent rise in net profit to S$24.9 million for its first...

Apr 28, 2020 09:15 AM
Companies & Markets

Keppel T&T pares stake in Keppel DC Reit for S$2.42 per unit

KEPPEL DC Reit's sponsor Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation (Keppel T&T) has agreed to sell 38...

Apr 28, 2020 09:13 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Jardine C&C, MIT, Ascendas India Trust, SPH

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday:

Apr 28, 2020 09:02 AM
Companies & Markets

HC Surgical says none of Julian Ong's patients switched doctors after knowing of complaint

TO date, none of Julian Ong's patients have decided to consult with another doctor after being informed by him of...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.