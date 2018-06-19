You are here

Singapore shares open slightly higher on Tuesday, STI up 0.1% to 3,328.41

Tue, Jun 19, 2018 - 9:12 AM
SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 4.37 points or 0.1 per cent to 3,328.41 as at 9.02 am. 

This came despite US stocks falling overnight with global markets still unnerved by the escalating trade tension between the US and China. US President Donald Trump threatened on Monday night in Washington after US markets closed to impose a new 10 per cent tariff on US$200 billion of Chinese goods. 

On the Singapore bourse, gainers outnumbered losers 42 to 36, after about 34 million shares worth S$78.5 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Allied Tech, which rose 3.6 per cent, or 0.2 Singapore cent, to 5.7 Singapore cents, with 7 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included UOB which was up by 1.2 per cent to S$26.74; and Venture Corp which fell 2.6 per cent to S$18.94. 

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei lost 0.45 per cent on Tuesday morning, and South Korea's Kospi edged down 0.1 per cent, while Australian stocks added 0.3 per cent, Reuters reported. 

