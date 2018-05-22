Singapore shares open slightly higher on Tuesday, STI up 0.1% to 3,550.4

SINGAPORE stocks inched slightly higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index rising 2.17 points, or 0.1 per cent to 3,550.4 as at 9.02am.

This came as US stocks forged higher overnight on the back of a trade war truce between China and the US.

On the Singapore bourse, gainers outnumbered losers 80 to 40, after about 46.5 million shares worth S$59.6 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Magnus Energy, which was flat at 0.1 Singapore cent, with 13 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included DBS which rose 0.3 per cent to S$29.50; and Singtel which fell 0.3 per cent to S$3.40.