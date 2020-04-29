You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares pare previous day's gains; STI down 0.2% at open

Wed, Apr 29, 2020 - 9:49 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker on Wednesday following overnight losses in the US and the release of the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) half-year report.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) headed down 0.2 per cent or 5.6 points to 2,557.35 as at 9.03am on Wednesday, reversing its previous uptrend from Monday and Tuesday.

In Tuesday's Macroeconomic Review, MAS said Singapore's gross domestic product is likely to contract more sharply in the second quarter than in the first, given the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic abroad and strict measures at home. The central bank also expects layoffs and unemployment to rise this year in spite of a massive fiscal shot in the arm.

The Singapore bourse saw gainers outnumber losers 67 to 48 on Wednesday morning, after 63.8 million securities worth S$59 million changed hands.

One of the most active counters by volume was iX Biopharma, which climbed 16.3 per cent or four Singapore cents to 28.5 Singapore cents with 6.2 million shares changing hands.

SEE ALSO

STI's uptrend continues for second day amid lower virus case numbers

Other heavily traded securities included AEM Holdings which rose 3.7 per cent or S$0.08 to S$2.26 with 3.7 million shares traded, as well as Rex International which increased 3.9 per cent or 0.4 Singapore cent to 10.8 Singapore cents, with 3.7 million shares traded.   

Banking stocks were mixed in early morning trade. DBS dropped 0.6 per cent or S$0.11 to S$18.96 on a cum-dividend basis. UOB fell 0.8 per cent or S$0.15 to S$19.70, while OCBC Bank rose 0.2 per cent or S$0.02 to S$8.86 on a cum-dividend basis. 

Other active index counters included Ascendas Reit which was flat at S$2.86 and Mapletree Commercial Trust which held steady at S$1.87.

In the US, stocks finished lower on Tuesday amid mixed earnings reports and weak consumer data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.1 per cent at 24,101.55. The S&P 500 lost 0.5 per cent to 2,863.39, while the Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 1.4 per cent to 8,607.73.

European shares meanwhile ended at seven-week highs on Tuesday with further optimism that several economies were starting to ease novel coronavirus-driven lockdowns. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed up 1.7 per cent. 

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's financial markets are closed on Wednesday for a public holiday.

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 29, 2020 09:51 AM
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust appoints financial adviser; 5 hotel managers exit

THE managers of Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) on Tuesday announced it has named Moelis & Company as financial...

Apr 29, 2020 09:47 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks build on gains at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened with further gains on Wednesday morning, extending a rally as the government...

Apr 29, 2020 09:44 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil rebounds, but gains capped by virus worries

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices rebounded on Wednesday but gains were capped due to concerns about a collapse in demand due...

Apr 29, 2020 09:31 AM
Government & Economy

More than 2,200 US coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: tracker

[WASHINGTON] The number of daily deaths from coronavirus rose again in the US on Tuesday, a tally from Johns Hopkins...

Apr 29, 2020 09:20 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.27 ...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.