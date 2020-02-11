You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares recover following Wall Street rally; STI up 0.31%

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 9:39 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE stocks recovered slightly on Tuesday morning from the previous day's losses, tracking overnight record highs on Wall Street.

The Straits Times Index gained 0.31 per cent or 9.92 points to 3,173.07 points as at 9.02am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 82 to 42, after about 54.9 million securities worth S$51.9 million changed hands.

The most heavily traded counter was Clearbridge Health, which rose 0.6 Singapore cent or 3.8 per cent to 16.6 cents with 8.3 million shares traded.

Medtecs International shed 0.3 Singapore cent or 2.7 per cent to S$0.108 after 3.9 million shares changed hands, while Thai Beverage Public Company lost 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.7 per cent to S$0.745 on 3.8 million shares traded. 

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: HPHT, Oxley, OUE, NetLink, Sembcorp, RE&S, Soilbuild Construction

Banking stocks started the morning in positive territory. DBS gained seven Singapore cents or 0.3 per cent to S$25.18, UOB rose 14 Singapore cents or 0.6 per cent to S$25.71, and OCBC Bank was up eight Singapore cents or 0.8 per cent to S$10.80. 

Other active index securities included the Singapore Exchange which rose 20 Singapore cents or 2.3 per cent to S$8.99, and Singtel which gained one Singapore cent or 0.3 per cent to S$3.30 as at 9.02am.

Consumer price index figures released on Tuesday showed that Singapore's headline inflation was 0.6 per cent year on year in June, down from 0.9 per cent in May. Core inflation edged down to 1.2 per cent year on year.

The Singapore bourse's mild gains on Tuesday came after Wall Street's rally overnight as US markets kept a close eye on the virus outbreak while anticipating two days of congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell. The S&P 500 climbed 0.7 per cent to end at 3,352.09 on Monday, while the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.1 per cent to close at 9,628.39.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index ended 0.07 per cent higher, marking its best week in three months. 

Markets in Japan were closed on Tuesday due to a public holiday. 

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 11, 2020 09:22 AM
Companies & Markets

APTT eyes 5G tie-up with Taiwan firm after proposed 65% stake sale

THE parent company of Dynami Vision, which is the sole shareholder of Asian Pay Television Trust (APTT)'s trustee-...

Feb 11, 2020 09:19 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday

 MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1.71...

Feb 11, 2020 08:51 AM
Government & Economy

Australian business conditions, confidence stay lacklustre in Jan

[SYDNEY] A closely-watched measure of Australian business conditions showed activity stayed pedestrian in January...

Feb 11, 2020 08:44 AM
Government & Economy

China reports 108 new coronavirus deaths on Feb 10, total at 1,016

[SHANGHAI] China reported 108 new coronavirus deaths on the mainland on Feb 10, up from 97 on the previous day, the...

Feb 11, 2020 08:44 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: HPHT, Oxley, OUE, NetLink, Sembcorp, RE&S, Soilbuild Construction

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday:

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly