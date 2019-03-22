You are here

Singapore shares rise at Friday's open; STI up 0.19% to 3,219.77

Fri, Mar 22, 2019 - 9:23 AM
SINGAPORE stocks opened stronger on Friday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.19 per cent or 6.12 points to 3,219.77 as at 9.05am. 

Gainers outnumbered losers 98 to 33, or about three securities up for every one down, after 41.6 million securities worth S$97.5 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, AEM Holdings increased 5.0 per cent or S$0.06 to S$1.25 with 5.3 million shares traded. Keppel Infrastructure Trust declined 1.1 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.465 with three million units traded.

Active index stocks included Jardine Strategic Holdings, up 0.6 per cent or US$0.21 to US$37.50; and DBS Group Holdings, up 0.1 per cent or S$0.02 to S$25.41.

