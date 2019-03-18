You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares rise at Monday's open; STI up 0.29% to 3,209.39

Mon, Mar 18, 2019 - 9:21 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened stronger on Monday, with the Straits Times Index increasing 0.29 per cent or 9.21 points to 3,209.39 as at 9.03am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 68 to 50, or about four securities up for every three down, after 56.7 million securities worth S$126.6 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings increased 1.4 per cent or S$0.02 to S$1.45 with 3.3 million shares traded. Thai Beverage Public Co rose 0.6 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.82 with 2.9 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included Jardine Strategic Holdings, down 0.7 per cent or US$0.27 to US$37.18; and Singtel, down 0.3 per cent or S$0.01 to S$3.02.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_180319_4.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback

BT_20190318_ANGYUUZOO18_3726683.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

BPWallst_180319_5.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore investors snap up US stocks in Q4 amid Wall St plunge

Most Read

1 DBS hires Bank of Singapore private banker
2 YouTube star PewDiePie is thrust into the spotlight after mosque slayings
3 Fat cats or top dogs: Is the Singapore CEO overpaid?
4 Gojek on track to launch integrated suite of benefits for its drivers
5 DBS snags ex-BoS private banker
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_NODX_180319_58.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports back in the black in February, defying economist expectations

BP_CBD_180319_4.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback

BT_20190318_ANGYUUZOO18_3726683.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary

Mar 18, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Far East Orchard, OUE Lippo Healthcare, OUE

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening