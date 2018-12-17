You are here

Singapore shares rise at Monday's open; STI up 0.51% to 3,092.78

Mon, Dec 17, 2018 - 9:10 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.51 per cent or 15.69 points to 3,092.78 as at 9.02am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 63 to 46, or about 15 securities up for every 11 down, after 26.3 million securities worth S$67.3 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings shed 2.0 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.048 with 3.8 million shares traded. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding held firm to S$1.21 with 1.4 million shares traded.

Financials led active index stocks, with United Overseas Bank up 0.6 per cent or S$0.15 to S$24.43; DBS Group Holdings edging up 0.1 per cent or S$0.02 to S$23.71; and OCBC Bank climbing 1.2 per cent or S$0.13 to S$11.25.

