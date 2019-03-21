You are here

Singapore shares rise at Thursday's open; STI up 0.24% to 3,215.29

Thu, Mar 21, 2019 - 9:19 AM
SINGAPORE stocks opened stronger on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index rising 0.24 per cent or 7.63 points to 3,212.29 as at 9.04am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 65 to 40, or about 13 securities up for every eight down, after 34.4 million securities worth S$60.6 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Rex International Holding advanced 1.2 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.082 with 5.4 million shares traded. Thai Beverage Public Co gained 0.6 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.835 with 4.5 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.4 per cent or S$0.11 to S$25.46; and Singtel, down 0.3 per cent or S$0.01 to S$2.98.

