Singapore shares rise at Thursday's open; STI up 1.32% to 3,242.02

Thu, Aug 23, 2018 - 9:28 AM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index heading up 1.32 per cent or 42.13 points to 3,242.02 as at 9.13am following the lead of other Asian markets.

Gainers outnumbered losers 130 to 54, or about 12 securities up for every five down, after 135.1 million securities worth S$285.7 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Singtel moved up 5.5 per cent or S$0.17 to S$3.25 with 22.0 million shares traded. Noble Group moved up 9.0 per cent or S$0.013 to S$0.158 with 13.0 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 1.4 per cent or S$0.36 to S$25.35; and United Overseas Bank, up 1.1 per cent or S$0.29 to S$27.19.

