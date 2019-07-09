You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares rise at Tuesday's open; STI up 0.23% to 3,342.06

Tue, Jul 09, 2019 - 9:39 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index increasing 0.23 per cent or 7.83 points to 3,342.06 as at 9.01am, after US and Europe markets fell overnight. 

Banks had led the slight dip in European shares on Monday, with Deutsche Bank declining amid news of its major restructuring, while investors moderated hopes of a sharp interest-rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.

In Singapore, however, banking stocks opened slightly stronger, with DBS Group Holdings up 0.6 per cent or S$0.16 to S$25.53; United Overseas Bank up 0.6 per cent or S$0.15 to S$26.22; and OCBC Bank, up 0.8 per cent or S$0.09 to S$11.40.

Losers outnumbered gainers 51 to 37 on the Singapore bourse, after 27.0 million securities worth S$42.7 million changed hands.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Among the most heavily traded by volume, LionGold Corp held firm to S$0.001 with four million shares traded. Singtel held steady to S$3.48 with 2.1 million shares traded. Thai Beverage Public Co declined 0.6 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.86 with 1.8 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included Keppel Corp, up 0.2 per cent or S$0.01 to S$6.53; Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) was up 0.6 per cent or S$0.02 to S$3.13, following news that six CapitaLand properties held under the Reit will have rooftop solar farms installed in a partnership with Sembcorp Industries. 

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with the Nikkei 225 index up 0.29 per cent or 62.61 points at 21,596.96 in early trade, while the Topix index was up 0.21 per cent or 3.24 points at 1,581.64.

In Europe, the pan-European STOXX 600 index ended declined marginally with all major indices trading weaker. Madrid's bank-heavy index underperformed but London's FTSE 100 outperformed, boosted by miners and oil majors.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 115.98 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 26,806.14, the S&P 500 declined 14.46 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 2,975.95, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 63.41 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 8,098.38.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190709_VICCS9JX1H_3829724.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Way forward is to grow external wing to beat constraints: Chan Chun Sing

BT_20190709_JLOAK_3829631.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

OakNorth to sell loan underwriting tech to Asian incumbents

Prime US REIT.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit is listing now because 'conditions have stabilised'

Most Read

1 UNESCO adds Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture to World Heritage list
2 Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul
3 Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin
4 Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm
5 Deutsche Bank axes whole teams in Asia-Pacific as 18,000 job cuts begin
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190709_LMXDB9_3829795.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted

Jul 9, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp, CapitaLand, Frasers Property, SembMarine, Datapulse, Lian Beng

Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp to install solar panels atop 6 CapitaLand properties

Prime US REIT.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit is listing now because 'conditions have stabilised'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening