Singapore shares rise slightly at Thursday's open; STI up 0.07% to 3,350.89

SINGAPORE stocks opened modestly up on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.07 per cent or 2.25 points to 3,350.89 as at 9am after mixed markets in the United States and Japan took some of the steam out of Wednesday's positive China economic data.

Gainers outnumbered losers 59 to 45, or about four securities up for every three down, after 32.9 million securities worth S$50.9 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings stayed flat at S$1.59 with 2.8 million shares traded. Genting Singapore Plc also stayed unchanged at S$0.96 with 1.9 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included Keppel Corp, up 0.6 per cent or S$0.04 to S$6.80; and DBS Group Holdings, down 0.3 per cent or S$0.08 to S$27.41.