You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares slip at Friday's open; STI down 0.24% to 3,385.18

Fri, May 03, 2019 - 9:28 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker on Friday, with the Straits Times Index moving down 0.24 per cent or 8.15 points to 3,385.18 as at 9.01am. 

This comes after declines in oil prices spilled over into US stocks overnight, weighing on energy companies and dragging major indexes lower.

On the Singapore bourse, gainers and losers were almost evenly matched, with 59 securities down to 57 up, after 33.7 million securities worth S$84.8 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding retreated 1.3 per cent or two Singapore cents to S$1.55, with seven million shares traded. Alliance Mineral Assets gained 6.7 per cent or 1.1 Singapore cents to 17.4 Singapore cents, with 2.6 million shares traded.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Other active index stocks included OCBC Bank, down 2.1 per cent or S$0.25 to S$11.89; and Keppel Corp, which fell one per cent or seven Singapore cents to S$6.70.

Elsewhere in Asia, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 0.2 per cent as of 10.10am in Sydney, and South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.2 per cent, Bloomberg reported. Markets in China and Japan are closed for holidays. 

Editor's Choice

BT_20190503_JOEL2_3771071.jpg
May 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO replaced; firm said to be sticking to habitat growth

BT_20190503_LANDMARK_3771007.jpg
May 3, 2019
Real Estate

Landmark Tower sale completion facing delays

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hard to pick clear winner between two upcoming US hotel Reit listings

Most Read

1 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
2 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
3 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today
4 Savings hacks for millennials and more
5 honestbee halts services in HK and Indonesia; layoffs to hit 10 per cent
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_uob_030519_48.jpg
May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB posts 8% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.05b on stronger income growth

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern Q1 profit more than doubles to S$342.7m on investments

BT_20190503_JOEL2_3771071.jpg
May 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO replaced; firm said to be sticking to habitat growth

May 3, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UOB, Great Eastern, Frasers Property, SembMarine, OUE H-Trust, Hi-P

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening