Singapore stocks close higher on Thursday

Thu, Jan 24, 2019 - 5:37 PM
SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index up 0.62 per cent or 19.62 points to 3,190.73.

About 1.45 billion securities worth S$1.02 billion changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.70. Gainers outnumbered losers 198 to 184.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Genting Singapore closed down three Singapore cents or 2.75 per cent to S$1.06 with 54.5 million shares traded. Rex International closed flat at S$0.079, with 29.3 million shares changing hands.

