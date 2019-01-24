Singapore stocks close higher on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index up 0.62 per cent or 19.62 points to 3,190.73.

About 1.45 billion securities worth S$1.02 billion changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.70. Gainers outnumbered losers 198 to 184.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Genting Singapore closed down three Singapore cents or 2.75 per cent to S$1.06 with 54.5 million shares traded. Rex International closed flat at S$0.079, with 29.3 million shares changing hands.