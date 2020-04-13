You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks decline as virus fears linger; STI opens 0.4% lower

Mon, Apr 13, 2020 - 9:30 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE shares slipped when trading began at the start of the week along with other Asian equities, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to keep markets on edge. 

Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) fell 10.13 points or 0.4 per cent to 2,561.19 as at 9am on Monday. 

Losers outnumbered gainers 75 to 55, after about 29.9 million securities worth S$28 million changed hands. 

Among the most actively traded by volume, Singtel gained S$0.01 or 0.4 per cent to S$2.72, with about 1.5 million shares traded. Meanwhile, Genting Singapore declined 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.7 per cent to 72 cents, with about 575,000 shares traded. 

The trio of banking stocks were down in the early session of trading. DBS lost S$0.10 or 0.5 per cent to S$19.04, UOB slipped S$0.17 or 0.8 per cent to S$20.00, while OCBC Bank fell S$0.07 or 0.8 per cent to S$8.88. 

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: SIA, GuocoLand, HC Surgical, DBS, UOB, OCBC, Datapulse

The three local lenders told The Business Times that staff will not suffer pay cuts, despite being redeployed amid numerous bank branches suspending operations to meet stricter safe distancing requirements.

Other active securities included Sats, which dropped S$0.08 or 2.5 per cent to S$3.12, and Mapletree Logistics Trust, which fell S$0.03 or 1.7 per cent to S$1.69.

Separately, ST Engineering gained S$0.04 or 1.2 per cent to S$3.30. 

In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan's Topix shed 0.9 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.5 per cent.

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 13, 2020 09:24 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 4.72...

Apr 13, 2020 09:14 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, GuocoLand, HC Surgical, DBS, UOB, OCBC, Datapulse

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday:

Apr 13, 2020 09:02 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea's April 1-10 exports tumble as coronavirus ravages global demand

[SEOUL] South Korean exports for the first 10 days of April tumbled as the coronavirus health crisis upended global...

Apr 13, 2020 08:59 AM
Government & Economy

US records 1,514 virus deaths in past 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

[WASHINGTON] The United States recorded 1,514 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic over the past 24 hours,...

Apr 13, 2020 08:47 AM
Companies & Markets

SIA obtains SGX's in-principle approval for proposed rights issue

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) has received in-principle approval from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) for its proposed...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.