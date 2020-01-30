Singapore stocks edge down on lingering virus jitters; STI opens 0.1% lower

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Thursday amid Wuhan virus fears, despite US and Europe markets closing slightly higher overnight on stronger corporate results.

The Straits Times Index fell 0.1 per cent or 3.18 points to 3,179.39 points as at 9.04am on Thursday.

Losers outnumbered gainers 69 to 58, after about 66.5 million securities worth S$73.3 million changed hands.

Healthcare and medical plays continued to be among the most heavily traded by volume. As at 9.03am, Medtecs International fell 0.6 Singapore cent or 3.1 per cent to S$0.19, with 8.3 million shares traded.

AsiaMedic held steady at S$0.017 after 5 million shares changed hands, while UG Healthcare rose one Singapore cent or 2.7 per cent to S$0.385, with 4.9 million shares traded. Singapore Medical Group was up 3.5 Singapore cents or 10 per cent to S$0.385, with 4 million shares traded.

Banking stocks started the morning mixed. DBS gained two Singapore cents or 0.1 per cent to S$25.85, UOB fell six Singapore cents or 0.2 per cent to S$25.76, and OCBC was unchanged at S$10.91 as at 9.03am.

Other active index securities included Singtel which fell two Singapore cents or 0.6 per cent to S$3.34, and CapitaLand Mall Trust which slipped three cents or 1.2 per cent to S$2.55. CapitaLand on Wednesday morning said it closed six malls in China - four in Wuhan and two in Xian - as required by local governments following the outbreak.

The Singapore bourse's mild losses at Thursday's open follows slight gains from Wall Street and Europe overnight. Strong profits from Apple helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average eke out some gains, with an increase of less than 0.1 per cent to end at 28,734.45.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks likewise opened lower on Thursday on lingering Wuhan virus fears. The Nikkei 225 index slid 0.47 per cent to 23,270.09 in early trade, while the Topix index fell 0.48 per cent to 1,691.81.