You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks edge down on lingering virus jitters; STI opens 0.1% lower

Thu, Jan 30, 2020 - 9:38 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Thursday amid Wuhan virus fears, despite US and Europe markets closing slightly higher overnight on stronger corporate results. 

The Straits Times Index fell 0.1 per cent or 3.18 points to 3,179.39 points as at 9.04am on Thursday.

Losers outnumbered gainers 69 to 58, after about 66.5 million securities worth S$73.3 million changed hands. 

Healthcare and medical plays continued to be among the most heavily traded by volume. As at 9.03am, Medtecs International fell 0.6 Singapore cent or 3.1 per cent to S$0.19, with 8.3 million shares traded.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

AsiaMedic held steady at S$0.017 after 5 million shares changed hands, while UG Healthcare rose one Singapore cent or 2.7 per cent to S$0.385, with 4.9 million shares traded. Singapore Medical Group was up 3.5 Singapore cents or 10 per cent to S$0.385, with 4 million shares traded. 

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Suntec Reit, CDLHT, Ascott Reit, Starhill Global, First Reit, EC World Reit, Micro-Mechanics

Banking stocks started the morning mixed. DBS gained two Singapore cents or 0.1 per cent to S$25.85, UOB fell six Singapore cents or 0.2 per cent to S$25.76, and OCBC was unchanged at S$10.91 as at 9.03am. 

Other active index securities included Singtel which fell two Singapore cents or 0.6 per cent to S$3.34, and CapitaLand Mall Trust which slipped three cents or 1.2 per cent to S$2.55. CapitaLand on Wednesday morning said it closed six malls in China - four in Wuhan and two in Xian - as required by local governments following the outbreak. 

The Singapore bourse's mild losses at Thursday's open follows slight gains from Wall Street and Europe overnight. Strong profits from Apple helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average eke out some gains, with an increase of less than 0.1 per cent to end at 28,734.45.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks likewise opened lower on Thursday on lingering Wuhan virus fears. The Nikkei 225 index slid 0.47 per cent to 23,270.09 in early trade, while the Topix index fell 0.48 per cent to 1,691.81.

BREAKING

Jan 30, 2020 09:38 AM
Companies & Markets

UOB, clients raise over S$1.8m for charity at Chinese New Year fundraiser

UOB Group Commercial Banking and more than 800 of its clients have collectively raised more than S$1.8 million for...

Jan 30, 2020 09:38 AM
Transport

US sees record year for private space sector in 2020

[WASHINGTON] The US plans to step up its space rocket launches in 2020, officials said on Wednesday, an increase...

Jan 30, 2020 09:34 AM
Government & Economy

Wuhan virus outbreak tests world’s dependence on China

[HONG KONG] The world is quickly learning how much it depends on China.

Jan 30, 2020 09:24 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 5.96...

Jan 30, 2020 09:13 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Suntec Reit, CDLHT, Ascott Reit, Starhill Global, First Reit, EC World Reit, Micro-Mechanics

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Thursday:

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly