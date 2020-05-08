Singapore stocks edge up at Friday's open; STI up 0.1%

SINGAPORE shares opened slightly stronger on Friday following overnight gains on Wall Street and Europe.

Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.1 per cent or 1.34 points to 2,592.94 as at 9.03am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 118 to 40, after 103.7 million securities worth S$142.1 million changed hands.

The most active counter by volume was Addvalue Technologies, which rose 16.7 per cent or 0.4 Singapore cent to 2.8 cents with 12.3 million shares changing hands.

Healthcare and medicine-related securities were also among the most traded. Medtecs International Corporation rose 5.7 per cent or 0.9 Singapore cent to 16.7 cents with 9.5 million shares traded. Clearbridge Health was up 4.7 per cent or 0.9 Singapore cent to 19.9 cents with 5.2 million shares traded.

Biolidics advanced 5.7 per cent or 2.5 Singapore cents to 46.5 cents with 3.2 million shares changing hands. The medtech company on Friday said it has appointed Bangkok-based medical equipment and tools distributor Mediproud as a non-exclusive distributor for its Covid-19 test kits in Thailand.

Banking stocks were mixed in early morning trade. DBS was trading up 0.2 per cent or S$0.03 at S$19.77 on a cum-dividend basis. UOB was down 0.1 per cent or S$0.01 to S$19.87. OCBC Bank held steady at S$8.88 on a cum-dividend basis, following the announcement of its first-quarter results which saw the lender reporting that its net profit sank 43 per cent to S$698 million.

Other active index counters included Jardine Strategic Holdings, which fell 2.4 per cent or US$0.53 to US$21.19, and Singapore Airlines, which rose 1.8 per cent or S$0.08 to S$4.48 on an ex-rights basis.

In the US, stocks ended higher on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.9 per cent to end at 23,875.89. The S&P 500 advanced 1.2 per cent to close at 2,881.19, while the Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.4 per cent to 8,979.66.

In Europe, shares closed stronger on Thursday, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 closing up 1.1 per cent, led by gains in retail, basic resources and financial services.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks opened higher tracking Wall Street's rallies. The Nikkei 225 index was up 1.6 per cent to 19,986.27 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 1.3 per cent to 1,444.91.