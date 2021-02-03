Singapore stocks edge up tracking Wall Street rally; STI up 0.4%

SINGAPORE shares were pulled into positive territory on Wednesday, led by Wall Street gains overnight.

Daily FX strategist Margaret Yang noted that a strong finish on Wall Street encourages another "risk-on" session across the Asia-Pacific markets, while upbeat earnings from Alphabet, Amazon and Alibaba has set a favourable tone for the tech-led rally.

On the Singapore bourse, the key Straits Times Index (STI) gained 11.59 points or 0.4 per cent to 2,928.88 as at 9am. Gainers outnumbered losers 99 to 31, after 76.5 million securities worth S$44.3 million changed hands.

Among the index securities, the most heavily traded by volume was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding which was flat at S$1, with some three million shares traded. Mapletree Logistics Trust advanced S$0.02 or 1 per cent to S$1.94, with 1.1 million shares traded.

The trio of local lenders were mixed in early trade. DBS rose S$0.22 or 0.9 per cent to S$25.49, UOB was up S$0.03 or 0.1 per cent to S$23.48, while OCBC slipped S$0.01 or 0.1 per cent to S$10.34.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Meanwhile, shares of mainboard-listed Japfa jumped S$0.02 or 2.2 per cent to S$0.93. This comes after the agri-food company on Tuesday said it has completed the disposal of an 80 per cent interest in Greenfields Dairy Singapore.

Sunpower Group was also up, gaining two Singapore cents or 2.2 per cent to 94.5 cents, after the environmental solutions firm on Tuesday said it has bagged a 141 million yuan (S$29.1 million) manufacturing and services contract from an existing customer.

Separately, Yoma Strategic sank 7.5 Singapore cents or 27.3 per cent to 20 cents, while Memories Group was flat at 4.1 Singapore cents. In late-night filings on Tuesday, both Myanmar-based firms noted that the country's political situation remains unclear at this stage as it continues to evolve, and warned of a potential change in business sentiment. They also noted that some of their businesses were disrupted intermittently on Monday due to outages in the telecommunications network which has since recovered.

Over on Wall Street, US stocks advanced for a second straight session on Tuesday amid optimism over more fiscal stimulus and receding unease over last week's buying frenzy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished with a gain of 1.6 per cent at 30,687.54. The broad-based S&P 500 added 1.4 per cent to close at 3,826.26, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.6 per cent to 13,612.78.

European shares rallied on Tuesday, on hopes of a faster economic recovery, with some upbeat economic growth data and encouraging outlook on big names such as Airbus and LVMH putting a pan-regional index on course to erase last week's hefty losses. The Stoxx 600 index closed higher for a second consecutive session, up 1.3 per cent on broad-based gains.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, following a positive lead from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.4 per cent or 106.24 points at 28,468.41 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.6 per cent or 11.73 points to 1,858.75.