You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks open flat on Monday; STI up 0.03%

Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 9:48 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE shares were little changed at the start of the week, after similarly ending broadly unchanged on Friday amid a mixed performance across the region.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) edged up 0.81 point or 0.03 per cent to 2,498.52 as at 9.06am on Monday. Advancers edged out decliners slightly at 68 to 66, after about 69.6 million securities worth S$44.2 million changed hands.

The most heavily traded counter by volume was Sembcorp Marine, which rose 0.2 Singapore cent or 1.3 per cent to 15.9 cents, with 8.5 million shares traded.

Also heavily traded was Synagie, which advanced 4.7 per cent or one Singapore cent to 22.5 cents, with six million shares changing hands. This comes after the Catalist-listed firm last week said it is partnering computer manufacturers to expand its insurtech business.

The trio of local lenders were up in early trade. DBS rose S$0.06 or 0.3 per cent to S$20.11, UOB added S$0.04 or 0.2 per cent to S$19.25, while OCBC gained S$0.02 or 0.2 per cent to S$8.52.

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: SIA, Keppel, Centurion, Ascendas Reit, First Reit

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Other active securities include Medtecs International, which advanced S$0.05 or 4.7 per cent to S$1.12. The Singapore bourse last week queried the medical apparel maker on its "unusual" price movements for the day - the counter shed 9.3 per cent or S$0.11 to close at S$1.07 on Friday.

Over on Wall Street, US stocks fell on Friday as the tech slide dragged on. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 244.56 points or 0.9 per cent to 27,657.42, the S&P 500 lost 37.54 points or 1.1 per cent to 3,319.47, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 117 points or 1.1 per cent to 10,793.28.

Likewise, European shares slipped on Friday as travel shares sank. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.7 per cent at the close, trimming its weekly gain to just 0.2 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 21, 2020 09:44 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares open higher on Monday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened on Monday with small gains with investors keeping tabs on developments in talks...

Sep 21, 2020 09:40 AM
Companies & Markets

Centurion invites noteholders to exchange, sell S$60m notes

WORKER and student accommodation provider Centurion Corp is inviting holders of its existing S$60 million due-2022...

Sep 21, 2020 09:24 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 4.00 ...

Sep 21, 2020 09:19 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, Keppel, Centurion, Ascendas Reit, First Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

UPDATED 9 min ago
Sep 21, 2020 09:04 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea's Sept 1-20 exports rise 3.6%

[SEOUL] South Korean exports returned to growth in the first 20 days of September, the first increase in 20-day...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire

Uncertainty looms for business interruption insurance claims

CCT: Merger with CMT is between two equals, not a takeover

Indonesia's Bukalapak poised for growth under new CEO

Scrutiny to rise on insurers' practice of charging expenses to par funds

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.